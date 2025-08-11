Indiana takes on Dallas after Mitchell’s 26-point game

Dallas Wings (8-24, 3-12 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (18-14, 10-7 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (8-24, 3-12 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (18-14, 10-7 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts the Dallas Wings after Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points in the Indiana Fever’s 92-70 win over the Chicago Sky.

The Fever are 10-6 on their home court. Indiana is 9-6 against opponents over .500.

The Wings are 3-12 on the road. Dallas has a 4-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Indiana’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Dallas allows. Dallas averages 81.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the 81.5 Indiana allows.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Fever won 88-78 in the last matchup on Aug. 1. Mitchell led the Fever with 23 points, and Paige Bueckers led the Wings with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is scoring 15.1 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 21.3 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Myisha Hines-Allen is averaging 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Wings. Bueckers is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 85.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points per game.

Wings: 2-8, averaging 81.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out (groin), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).

Wings: Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

