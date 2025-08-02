Jaiswal century gives India good chance of tying test series against England

LONDON (AP) — Yashasvi Jaiswal loves playing against England’s cricketers. India’s 23-year-old opening batter struck his fourth test century against…

LONDON (AP) — Yashasvi Jaiswal loves playing against England’s cricketers.

India’s 23-year-old opening batter struck his fourth test century against England, and his sixth overall, to put the visitors firmly in control on Day 3 of the fifth and final test at the Oval on Saturday.

Jaiswal had his fair share of luck, though, as he gave his side an excellent chance of tying the series 2-2.

He was dropped three times on his way to 118, his second hundred of the series, as he helped India pile up 396 in its second innings to set England a daunting victory target of 374.

England, which has developed a knack for chasing down sizeable fourth-innings totals since Brendon McCullum took over as head coach in 2022 to launch the so-called ‘Bazball’ era, reached stumps on 50-1.

Mohammed Siraj clean bowled Zak Crawley for 14 with a searing yorker from the last ball of the day, leaving Ben Duckett on 34 not out at the other end.

Earlier, the left-handed Jaiswal turned his 127th ball of the innings to point and was celebrating his hundred before he ran the single he needed; leaping, running and shaping his fingers into a heart.

“I had to work really hard in my practice session,” Jaiswal said. “I was thinking, ‘one last push.’ I think overall, wherever you play, it is difficult in England. It is not easy on this wicket. We are really confident. We will try our best and see what happens.”

There were also important contributions for India from Akash Deep, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

Nightwatchman Akash Deep cut loose for a career-best 66 in a 107-run stand with Jaiswal for the third wicket. Jadeja continued his excellent batting form in the series with 53 and Sundar delivered a swashbuckling 53 off 46 balls at the end of the innings that included four sixes.

India captain Shubman Gill only made 11 but he finished with a tally of 754 runs, passing Graham Gooch’s 752 in 1990 for the most by any batter in an India-England series.

England did its best to help out India in the field, dropping six catches in all, the team’s most in a home test since 2006 when it spilled six against Pakistan, also at the Oval.

The home side’s depleted pace attack toiled hard all day in the absence of the experienced Chris Woakes, who sustained a bad shoulder injury on Day 1.

Josh Tongue was the pick of the England attack with 5-125, while fellow fast bowler Gus Atkinson took 3-127 to follow up his five-wicket haul from the first innings.

“It will be a great day of cricket tomorrow, and a great day for us if we get the runs.” Tongue said. “The batting line-up we have is unbelievable. If we can build partnerships, who knows where we might be? Fingers crossed I am not required, but if it comes down to me at the end I will give it a good crack.”

England, which leads the series 2-1, chased down 371 to beat India in the first test at Leeds.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.