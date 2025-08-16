Idan Toklomati, Kristijan Kahlina lead Charlotte over Real Salt Lake 1-0 for sixth straight victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rookie Idan Toklomati scored in the first half and Kristijan Kahlina made it stand up the…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rookie Idan Toklomati scored in the first half and Kristijan Kahlina made it stand up the Charlotte FC beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 on Saturday night for its sixth straight victory.

Toklomati found the net in the 35th minute when used an assist from Ashley Westwood to score his seventh goal. It was the third assist for Westwood, who was suspended for last week’s match because of yellow-card accumulation.

Kahlina finished with seven saves — five in the second half — for Charlotte (14-11-2). It was his eighth shutout this season and his 34th in 114 career starts for the club.

Rafael Cabral stopped one shot for Real Salt Lake (9-13-4).

Charlotte upped its unbeaten streak to seven while hosting Real Salt Lake for the first time.

Charlotte’s Wilfried Zaha had a nine-match goal contribution streak come to an end in the victory.

Adilson Malanda has played every minute of every match this season for Charlotte — a total of 2,430 minutes.

Real Salt Lake will host Minnesota United on Saturday. Charlotte will host the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

