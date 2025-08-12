‘I leave defenders behind for breakfast’: Leverkusen signs young Dutch winger Ernest Poku

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen signed speedy young winger Ernest Poku from AZ Alkmaar on Tuesday to strengthen its…

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen signed speedy young winger Ernest Poku from AZ Alkmaar on Tuesday to strengthen its Dutch connection under new coach Erik ten Hag.

Poku can play on both wings and his pace attracted attention in the Europa League last season. Born in Germany, he reached the semifinals of the European under-21 championship with the Netherlands.

The 21-year-old arrives on a five-year contract. Leverkusen announced his signing on social media with an image of the character Lightning McQueen from the movie “Cars” and a compilation of clips of Poku dribbling past defenders.

“I leave defenders behind for breakfast,” Poku said in the video. “Faster than fast. Quicker than quick. I am Ernest Poku.”

He’s already played four games in the 2025-26 season, scoring one goal and setting up two more, thanks to Alkmaar’s involvement in Europa Conference League qualifying and the start of the Dutch league last week.

Ahead of Ten Hag’s first competitive game as Leverkusen coach in the German Cup on Friday, Poku joins Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken as a new signing. The club has also brought in American forward Malik Tillman from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

It’s part of a broader rebuild after coach Xabi Alonso left for Real Madrid and players from Leverkusen’s title-winning 2023-24 season left, including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Granit Xhaka.

The scale of the changes led striker Patrik Schick to say last month that he didn’t expect Leverkusen to be able to fight for the Bundesliga title without significant signings.

