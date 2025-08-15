Hurston Waldrep throws 6 scoreless innings in combined 2-hitter, Braves blank Guardians 2-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Hurston Waldrep pitched six scoreless innings in a combined two-hitter and Nacho Alvarez Jr. and Michael Harris…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Hurston Waldrep pitched six scoreless innings in a combined two-hitter and Nacho Alvarez Jr. and Michael Harris II each drove in a run, giving the Atlanta Braves a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.

Waldrep (3-0) allowed two hits, both to Steven Kwan, in matching his longest outing of the season. The right-hander struck out a career-high seven and walked two before being followed by Daysbel Hernandez and Tyler Kinley.

Raisel Iglesias the ninth for his 18th save in 23 opportunities, giving the Braves their third straight win. The Guardians were shut out for the 12th time and fell one game behind the Yankees for the final American League wild-card spot.

Alvarez drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth off Cleveland starter Joey Cantillo (3-3), scoring Ozzie Albies. Harris singled home pinch-runner Eli White in the ninth against Carlos Hernández.

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. returned after missing 15 games with a right calf strain, going 0 for 3 with a walk. The former NL MVP, who had been sidelined since July 30, also was called out for baserunner interference in the fourth.

Key moment

Cantillo threw ball four to Alvarez in the fourth just after a fan ran onto the field. It required two security guards and a member of the grounds crew to remove him.

Key stat

Waldrep made his major league debut last season with the Braves and went 0-1 with a 16.71 ERA in two games, both starts. The 2023 first round pick has a 1.02 ERA in three appearances this year, giving up two runs in 17 2/3 innings.

Up next

Braves LHP Joey Wentz (3-3, 5.03 ERA) takes on Guardians RHP Slade Cecconi (5-5, 4.11 ERA) in the second game of the series.

