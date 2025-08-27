Houston Astros place catcher Victor Caratini on the concussion injured list

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros placed catcher Victor Caratini on the concussion injured list on Wednesday, putting the AL…

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros placed catcher Victor Caratini on the concussion injured list on Wednesday, putting the AL West leaders in a bind behind the plate.

Yainer Diaz, another Houston catcher, is day to day with a left wrist injury. He was hit by an errant pitch from Craig Kimbrel while catching in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 3-2 loss at Baltimore.

The Astros recalled catcher César Salazar from Triple-A Sugar Land, and he got the start for Wednesday night’s game against Colorado.

Caratini took a foul ball off the mask during the ninth inning of Tuesday’s 6-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Caratini is batting .262 with a career-high 43 RBIs, while matching his career high with 11 homers in 95 games this season.

Diaz is batting .257 with 18 homers and 55 RBIs in 116 games this season.

