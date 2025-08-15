Houston Astros All-Star closer Josh Hader will be shut down from throwing for about three weeks

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros All-Star closer Josh Hader will be shut down from throwing for approximately three weeks after…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros All-Star closer Josh Hader will be shut down from throwing for approximately three weeks after the team announced Friday he has been diagnosed with left shoulder capsule strain.

Hader was placed on the injured list on Monday for the first time in his nine-year Major League career because of a shoulder strain. Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Hader would seek a second opinion before determining a next course of action.

A six-time All-Star, Hader, who is in his second year with the Astros, is 6-2 with a 2.05 ERA and is tied for third with 28 saves in 48 appearances this season.

The Astros entered play on Friday leading the American League West by 1½ games, despite having 13 players on the injured list.

