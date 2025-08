PORTHCAWL, Wales (AP) — The photo gallery curated by AP photo editors shows photo highlights from the Women’s Golf British…

PORTHCAWL, Wales (AP) — The photo gallery curated by AP photo editors shows photo highlights from the Women’s Golf British Open being played at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.