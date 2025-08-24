Highlights from the Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Baseball players between the ages of 10 and 12 gathered in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for…

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Baseball players between the ages of 10 and 12 gathered in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the annual Little League Baseball World Series, founded in 1947, featuring 20 teams — 10 from the United States and 10 international. Taiwan shut out Nevada 7-0 to win its first Little League World Series title since 1996.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

