High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

August 29, 2025, 1:57 AM

x-first half winner

Wednesday’s Games

Hillsboro 11, Vancouver 6

Spokane 4, Tri-City 2

Eugene 10, Everett 4

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver 14, Hillsboro 11, 11 innings

Spokane 7, Tri-City 5

Eugene 4, Everett 0

Friday’s Games

Tri-City at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 9:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

