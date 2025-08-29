x-first half winner Wednesday’s Games Hillsboro 11, Vancouver 6 Spokane 4, Tri-City 2 Eugene 10, Everett 4 Thursday’s Games Vancouver…

x-first half winner

Wednesday’s Games

Hillsboro 11, Vancouver 6

Spokane 4, Tri-City 2

Eugene 10, Everett 4

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver 14, Hillsboro 11, 11 innings

Spokane 7, Tri-City 5

Eugene 4, Everett 0

Friday’s Games

Tri-City at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 9:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.

