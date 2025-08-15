x-first half winner
Wednesday’s Games
Hillsboro 5, Everett 4
Vancouver 6, Spokane 5
Tri-City 19, Eugene 18, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Everett 8, Hillsboro 3, 10 innings
Vancouver 8, Spokane 6
Eugene 3, Tri-City 0
Friday’s Games
Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
