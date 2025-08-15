x-first half winner Wednesday’s Games Hillsboro 5, Everett 4 Vancouver 6, Spokane 5 Tri-City 19, Eugene 18, 10 innings Thursday’s…

x-first half winner

Wednesday’s Games

Hillsboro 5, Everett 4

Vancouver 6, Spokane 5

Tri-City 19, Eugene 18, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Everett 8, Hillsboro 3, 10 innings

Vancouver 8, Spokane 6

Eugene 3, Tri-City 0

Friday’s Games

Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

_____

