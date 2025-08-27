Hernaiz draws walk-off walk, Athletics beat Tigers 7-6 in 10 innings

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Darell Hernaiz walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning, and…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Darell Hernaiz walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Athletics beat the American League-leading Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Jacob Wilson homered and had a career-high four RBIs, Tyler Soderstrom had two hits and two RBIs, and Shea Langeliers doubled among his three hits and scored two runs.

Eduarniel Núñez (1-0) made his eighth MLB appearance and got his first career win. The 26-year-old reliever replaced Elvis Alvarado with runners at first and third and two out in the top of the 10th after Zach Mckinstry’s single gave the Tigers a 6-5 lead. Núñez got Javier Báez — the only batter he faced — to strike out swinging.

Will Vest (6-3) came in to start the bottom of the 10th and gave up two runs — one earned — on a hit and three walks, his sixth blown save in 25 opportunities this season. Soderstrom’s RBI single tied the score 6-6 before Vest walked three of the next four hitters.

Wilson hit a three-run home run with two out in the first.

Riley Greene hit a grand slam to center field in the third. Keith hit a solo shot in the fifth that made it 5-5.

Soderstrom singled and drove in automatic runner Brent Rooker to lead off the 10th, moved to second when Wilson walked and both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Colby Thomas. Lawrence Butler walked with two out to load the bases before Hernaiz drew the walk-off walk.

Greene’s 471-foot shot is tied for the second-longest grand slam by an MLB player, and the longest home run by a Tigers player, in the Statcast Era (since 2015). Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam 473 feet for the Chicago Cubs in 2019.

Tigers RHP Casey Mize (12-4, 3.68 ERA) is set to pitch Wednesday against Athletics RHP Luis Morales (1-0, 1.72).

