Hartley leads Connecticut against New York after 23-point game

Connecticut Sun (9-27, 7-9 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (22-15, 11-5 Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun visits the New York Liberty after Bria Hartley scored 23 points in the Sun’s 94-84 victory over the Chicago Sky.

The Liberty have gone 11-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is second in the WNBA with 21.9 assists per game. Natasha Cloud leads the Liberty averaging 5.3.

The Sun have gone 7-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut is ninth in the WNBA with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 1.9.

New York averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Connecticut allows. Connecticut averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game New York allows.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 87-78 on Aug. 3, with Sabrina Ionescu scoring 36 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ionescu is averaging 19 points and 5.3 assists for the Liberty. Jonquel Jones is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tina Charles is averaging 16.3 points and six rebounds for the Sun. Marina Mabrey is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 5-5, averaging 82.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Sun: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Breanna Stewart: out (leg), Nyara Sabally: out (knee).

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

