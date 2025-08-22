Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox is cheered in 30-year celebration of Braves’ 1995 World Series title

ATLANTA (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox received a warm ovation at Truist Park as the Atlanta Braves…

ATLANTA (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox received a warm ovation at Truist Park as the Atlanta Braves celebrated the 30-year anniversary of their 1995 World Series championship before Friday night’s game against the New York Mets.

Cox, 84, waved to fans as he rode in the front seat of a convertible to lead the pregame parade through the Battery outside the ballpark. Hall of Fame pitchers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz and former general manager John Schuerholz also participated in the parade.

Among other players who returned were Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, David Justice, Javy Lopez, Marquis Grissom, Ryan Klesko, Rafael Belliard, Steve Avery, Mark Wohlers and Fred McGriff. Some of Cox’s staff, including pitching coach Leo Mazzone, also attended.

Cox was introduced as “the beloved skipper of this 1995 team” during the pregame ceremony on the field. He stood with family members in a luxury box and tapped his heart in response to the cheers.

Smoltz, Glavine and Maddux threw ceremonial first pitches.

Cox was hospitalized in 2019 following a stroke. He also visited Truist Park, which opened in 2017, for a game last season.

Brian Snitker, who became manager in 2016 and led Atlanta to the 2021 World Series championship, has remained close with Cox. Snitker said Friday he tries to visit his former boss once each homestand. Snitker said Cox rarely speaks but enjoys visits at his home from former players and coaches.

“He understands everything,” Snitker said. “And if guys will start telling stories he’s belly laughing just because he understands everything that’s going on. He’s aware of everything, and he’s aware of how we’re playing and what’s going on in the games.”

Snitker said he was excited Cox was returning for the 1995 celebration.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Snitker said. “It’ll be great. And, you know, I think it’s going to be a really cool thing.”

Snitker said he spoke with Cox’s wife, Pam, on Thursday “and it’s something that he’s really looking forward to.”

Cox was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014. His No. 6 was retired by the Braves.

Cox led the Braves from 1978-81 in his first of two stints as Atlanta’s manager. He managed the Toronto Blue Jays from 1982-85 before returning to Atlanta as general manager in 1986 and taking over as manager in 1991. Cox’s Braves beat Cleveland in the 1995 World Series.

He was named manager of the year four times, including honors in the AL and NL.

