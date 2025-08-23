Gurriel, Perdomo each homer, drive in 3 runs in the Diamondbacks’ 10-1 win over the Reds

PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Geraldo Perdomo each homered and drove in three runs, Blaze Alexander also hit…

PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Geraldo Perdomo each homered and drove in three runs, Blaze Alexander also hit a home run and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the Cincinnati Reds 10-1 on Saturday night.

A night after singling in the winning run in the 11th inning in Arizona’s 6-5 victory, Gurriel opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning — his 18th of the season.

Perdomo made it 7-0 in the fourth with his 14th homer — a two-run shot — and added an RBI single in the eighth to help the Diamondbacks win their fourth straight game.

Alexander hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Arizona catcher Gabriel Moreno was 2 for 4 with an RBI in his second game back after missing more than two months because of a broken finger. He homered in his return Friday night.

Jalen Beeks pitched the first inning for Arizona, Nabil Crismatt (1-0) worked the next four and Jake Woodford threw the last four for his first save.

Cincinnati ace Andrew Abbott (8-4) allowed a season-high seven runs — six earned — in four innings.

Austin Hays had an RBI single for the Reds in the eighth. Cincinnati has lost three in a row.

Key moment

Alexander had an RBI double for Arizona’s fourth consecutive hit and third double in the first inning. It made it 3-0.

Key stat

Perdomo leads major league shortstops with 84 RBIs.

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (9-13, 5.28 ERA) was set to start opposite RHP Brady Singer (11-9, 4.18) on Sunday in the series finale.

