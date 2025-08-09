Grisham hits go-ahead homer as Yankees beat Astros 5-4 after blowing late lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees beat…

NEW YORK (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees beat the Houston Astros 5-4 on Saturday after blowing a two-run lead.

Grisham snapped a 4-all tie when he drove a full-count fastball off Bryan King (3-3) into the second deck in right field.

Grisham homered after Camilo Doval and David Bednar (5-3) combined to blow a 4-2 lead in the eighth, when the Yankees were charged with two errors. Doval was charged with a throwing error on a grounder by Jesús Sánchez and left fielder Jasson Domínguez committed another on an RBI single by Jose Altuve.

Bednar was one strike away from getting the second out but walked Christian Walker. He kept the game tied by striking out Yanier Diaz and Taylor Trammell.

Giancarlo Stanton drove in two runs, including an RBI single in the fifth that gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead. Stanton started in right in his first appearance in the field since playing left field at Fenway Park on Sept. 14, 2023. He caught a lineout by Carlos Correa to end the first for his first chance in right field since Sept. 9, 2023, and was lifted after seven innings.

Luis Gil allowed two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings, becoming the first Yankee starter to get an out in the sixth since July 30. Gil struck out seven and walked one after struggling with his command in his season debut on Sunday.

Stanton drew a bases-loaded walk in his first appearance against Framber Valdez before singling to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

Ben Rice lifted a sacrifice fly after Stanton walked and Cody Bellinger scored on the catcher’s double-play grounder in the fifth.

Jeremy Pena hit a leadoff homer and Correa hit a tying RBI single in the fourth as the Astros lost for the 17th time in 27 games.

Key moment

Bednar pitched a 1-2-3 ninth after the Yankees regained the lead.

Key stat

Grisham had three hits for the first time since July 6. He entered the game with five hits in his previous 36 at-bats.

Up next

New York LHP Max Fried (12-4, 2.78 ERA) pitches Sunday’s series finale. The Astros did not announce a starter

