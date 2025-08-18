Grealish debuts for Everton in loss at promoted Leeds in Premier League

Jack Grealish was unable to inspire Everton after going on as a second-half substitute for his debut in a 1-0…

Jack Grealish was unable to inspire Everton after going on as a second-half substitute for his debut in a 1-0 loss to promoted Leeds in the Premier League on Monday.

The England forward, a poster boy of English soccer, is looking to reignite his career after leaving Manchester City on loan and had to be content with a place on the bench for Everton’s opening game.

Grealish entered in the 71st minute when the score was 0-0 at Elland Road and struggled to make an impact before Leeds was awarded a penalty when Everton captain James Tarkowski blocked a goal-bound shot with his left arm.

Lukas Nmecha, only on the field for six minutes as a substitute, stroked the spot kick past Jordan Pickford for the only goal in the 84th.

Leeds was making its return to the Premier League after a two-year absence and was the second promoted team to win in the opening round, after Sunderland.

Everton will hope for a better performance on Sunday when the team hosts Brighton for the first competitive game in its new, 53,000-seat waterfront stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, which has replaced Goodison Park as Everton’s home.

