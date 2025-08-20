Gray and the Dream take on Williams and the Lynx

Minnesota Lynx (28-6, 17-2 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (22-13, 11-6 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Lynx (28-6, 17-2 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (22-13, 11-6 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream host Courtney Williams and the Minnesota Lynx in out-of-conference action.

The Dream have gone 10-5 at home. Atlanta has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lynx are 11-5 on the road. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 2.3.

Atlanta averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Atlanta allows.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Dream defeated the Lynx 90-86 in their last matchup on July 27. Brittney Griner led the Dream with 22 points, and Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brionna Jones is averaging 12.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Dream. Gray is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 14.3 points and 6.2 assists for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 91.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Jordin Canada: out (hamstring).

Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.