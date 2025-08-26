Goodman homers, Moniak drives in 3 as Rockies snap 4-game skid with 6-1 win over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Hunter Goodman hit a two-run homer and Mickey Moniak drove in three runs as the Colorado Rockies…

HOUSTON (AP) — Hunter Goodman hit a two-run homer and Mickey Moniak drove in three runs as the Colorado Rockies snapped a four-game skid with a 6-1 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Tanner Gordon (5-5) allowed six hits and run in six innings to earn his third straight win.

The Rockies took the lead in the third on a costly error. The Astros were up by 1 when Kyle Karros singled with one out in the inning. Ryan Ritter then reached and Karros moved to third on an error by Jeremy Peña that kept Houston from turning a double play.

The Rockies took advantage of the miscue when Ritter scored on a groundout by Tyler Freeman to tie it 1-all. Moniak followed with an RBI single to put the Rockies on top.

Goodman then hit his 26th home run to left-center to make it 4-1.

Colorado had runners on second and third with one out in the fifth when Moniak’s double off the wall in left-center extended the lead to 6-1.

Houston starter Hunter Brown (10-6) allowed six hits and six runs, two earned, in 6 2/3 innings.

Slugger Yordan Alvarez went 0 for 2 with two walks in his return after sitting out since May 3 with a fractured right hand. His return didn’t give the offense an immediate boost, with the Astros going 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

Jesús Sánchez gave Houston a 1-0 lead with his home run to the seats behind the bullpen with no outs in the second. The Astros loaded the bases with two outs in that inning, but Jose Altuve lined out to end the threat.

Key moment

Peña’s error in the third that kept the Astros from turning a double play that would have ended the inning.

Key stat

Tuesday marked Colorado’s first win in Houston since Aug. 14, 2018, snapping an 11-game skid.

Up next

Houston LHP Framber Valdez (11-7, 3.32 ERA) opposes RHP Chase Dollander (2-1, 6.91) on Wednesday.

