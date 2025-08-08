Golden State hosts Los Angeles after Hamby’s 21-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (14-15, 4-11 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (14-15, 6-10 Western Conference) San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.…

Los Angeles Sparks (14-15, 4-11 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (14-15, 6-10 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks plays the Golden State Valkyries after Dearica Hamby scored 21 points in the Sparks’ 102-91 victory against the Connecticut Sun.

The Valkyries have gone 6-10 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Temi Fagbenle averaging 5.3.

The Sparks are 4-11 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is second in the WNBA averaging 8.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.6% from downtown. Kelsey Plum leads the team averaging 2.5 makes while shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

Golden State is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Los Angeles allows to opponents. Los Angeles has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Valkyries won the last meeting 89-81 on June 10. Janelle Salaun scored 21 points to help lead the Valkyries to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Burton is averaging 10.7 points and five assists for the Valkyries. Salaun is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Azura Stevens is averaging 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Sparks. Plum is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Sparks: 8-2, averaging 95.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.7 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee), Monique Billings: out (ankle).

Sparks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

