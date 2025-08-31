Golden State hosts Indiana after Boston’s 22-point game

Indiana Fever (21-18, 11-8 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (20-18, 8-12 Western Conference) San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (21-18, 11-8 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (20-18, 8-12 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fever -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever plays the Golden State Valkyries after Aliyah Boston scored 22 points in the Fever’s 76-75 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Valkyries have gone 11-7 at home. Golden State is 10- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Fever are 10-9 in road games. Indiana ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Boston averaging 5.8.

Golden State scores 78.9 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 82.4 Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on July 9 the Valkyries won 80-61 led by 21 points from Veronica Burton, while Kelsey Mitchell scored 12 points for the Fever.

TOP PERFORMERS: Temi Fagbenle is averaging 7.1 points for the Valkyries. Burton is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 20.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Fever. Boston is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Fever: 4-6, averaging 85.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee).

Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out (groin), Sophie Cunningham: out for season (knee), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

