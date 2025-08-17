Goalkeeper Donnarumma left out of PSG squad again, days after saying he wants to leave

PARIS (AP) — Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was left out of the Paris Saint-Germain squad for its Ligue 1 game at…

PARIS (AP) — Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was left out of the Paris Saint-Germain squad for its Ligue 1 game at Nantes on Sunday, days after being dropped for the UEFA Super Cup final.

Donnarumma already said he wants to leave PSG amid speculation he will soon join Premier League giant Manchester City.

The Italy No. 1 was arguably PSG’s best player last season, helping it win the Champions League for the first time with a string of decisive performances in the knockout stages.

But PSG coach Luis Enrique signed goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille during the offseason, reportedly because of his superior passing ability from the back, in a move that reportedly displeased Donnarumma. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.