Giants play the Cubs with 1-0 series lead

Chicago Cubs (76-56, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (64-68, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Colin Rea (10-5, 3.96 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Giants: Carson Whisenhunt (1-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -125, Giants +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs, leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco is 64-68 overall and 31-33 at home. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.73 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

Chicago has a 76-56 record overall and a 35-31 record on the road. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .319.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Giants are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 18 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 65 RBIs for the Giants. Luis Matos is 9 for 18 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with 66 extra base hits (34 doubles, four triples and 28 home runs). Kyle Tucker is 8 for 38 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.55 ERA, even run differential

Cubs: 7-3, .216 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Cubs: Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

