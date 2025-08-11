Giants begin 3-game series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (66-52, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-59, third in the NL West) San…

San Diego Padres (66-52, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-59, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (1-3, 6.51 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (10-8, 3.24 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -141, Padres +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the San Diego Padres on Monday to open a three-game series.

San Francisco is 59-59 overall and 29-28 at home. The Giants have a 33-18 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego is 66-52 overall and 28-32 in road games. The Padres have a 49-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Padres hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 61 RBIs for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 9 for 35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 29 doubles and 20 home runs for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 14 for 44 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Padres: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Padres: Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.