Germany first team to qualify for EuroBasket knockout rounds

Sacramento Kings point guard Dennis Schroder scored 26 points as Germany beat Lithuania 107-88 to become the first team to qualify for the final 16 of EuroBasket on Saturday.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner added 24 points and seven rebounds, and Daniel Theis chipped in with 23 points as Germany got a third win in as many games.

Rokas Jokubaitis scored 20 points for Lithuania, which is 2-1, and Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points.

Lithuania pulled to within 55-51 in the third quarter, when Wagner scored six points in an 8-2 run and Germany saw out the win.

World champion Germany guaranteed it will move on from Group B with its 3-0 start. The top four teams in each of the four groups of six teams each will advance to the knockout phase in Riga, Latvia, from Sept. 6-14.

