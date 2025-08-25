German-born Jens Castrop called up by South Korea for next month’s soccer friendlies

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Jens Castrop is determined to make a mark for South Korea in international soccer after…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Jens Castrop is determined to make a mark for South Korea in international soccer after representing Germany at youth level.

Castrop, who has a German father and a Korean mother and was born in Dusseldorf, was called up Monday by South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo for games next month against the United States and Mexico.

The 22-year-old midfielder is the first foreign-born, mixed-race player to be selected for South Korea’s national men’s team.

“Although Castrop is young, he is a player who has consistently grown while gaining experience in the Bundesliga,” Hong said. “Above all, I highly value the strong will and sense of responsibility he has shown to join our national team.

“I hope he adapts quickly and brings new vitality to the team.”

Hong said Castrop’s tough, rugged style would be an asset to the national squad.

The international call-up comes just a day after Castrop made his debut appearance in the top tier of German soccer, going on as a substitute for Borussia Monchengladbach in a 0-0 draw against Hamburg.

It’s unclear if Castrop, a dual citizen, will be required to perform military service that is mandatory for South Korean men. According to domestic media reports, the issue is yet to be discussed by the Korean Football Association and the government.

While Castrop’s selection was unprecented in the national men’s team, the South Korean women’s team in 2023 called up Casey Phair, who has an American father and a Korean mother, when the U.S.-based player was just 16.

The upcoming friendlies against the United States on Sept. 6 and Mexico on Sept. 9 in New Jersey and Tennessee are part of South Korea’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Son Heung-min, who joined Los Angeles FC earlier this month after a decade in the English Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, was also included in the South Korean roster.

