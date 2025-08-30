PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Arcadia-Loup City def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
Boyd County def. North Central, 15-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-22
Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-12, 25-19, 25-10
Garden County def. Crawford, 25-16, 18-25, 25-14, 25-13
Mullen def. Sandhills Valley, 25-15, 25-18, 25-8
Sandhills-Thedford def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-21, 13-25, 25-15, 25-17
Stuart def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-15, 12-25, 25-11, 25-14
Wallace def. Arthur County, 25-20, 27-25, 25-23
Wauneta-Palisade def. South Platte, 25-11, 25-8, 25-19
Bellevue West Invitational=
Pool A=
Omaha Skutt def. Millard West, 2-0
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Skutt, 2-1
Pool B=
Elkhorn North def. Papillion-LaVista South, 28-26, 17-25, 25-17
Gretna def. Elkhorn North, 25-18, 25-17
Gretna def. Millard North, 24-26, 25-16, 25-13
Millard South def. Gretna, 25-23, 26-24
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard North, 25-8, 25-11
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard South, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15
Pool C=
Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn South, 25-22, 25-17
Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 20-25, 27-25, 25-15
Millard South def. Elkhorn South, 24-26, 26-24, 25-23
Pool D=
Lincoln East def. Bellevue West, 30-28, 25-22
Omaha Marian def. Bellevue West, 25-14, 25-9
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln East, 25-16, 25-15
Omaha Marian def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-22, 25-20
Western Christian, Iowa def. Bellevue West, 25-10, 25-21
Douglas Invitational=
Pool 2=
Cody, Wyo. def. Gering, 21-25, 26-24, 15-10
Gering def. Newcastle, Wyo., 25-11, 25-12
Gering def. Wright, Wyo., 25-12, 25-22
Pool 4=
Alliance def. Buffalo, Wyo., 25-23, 25-18
Alliance def. Wheatland, Wyo., 2-0
Big Horn, Wyo. def. Alliance, 25-19, 25-19
