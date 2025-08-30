PREP VOLLEYBALL= Arcadia-Loup City def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 Boyd County def. North Central, 15-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-22 Cambridge def.…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Arcadia-Loup City def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21

Boyd County def. North Central, 15-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-22

Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-12, 25-19, 25-10

Garden County def. Crawford, 25-16, 18-25, 25-14, 25-13

Mullen def. Sandhills Valley, 25-15, 25-18, 25-8

Sandhills-Thedford def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-21, 13-25, 25-15, 25-17

Stuart def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-15, 12-25, 25-11, 25-14

Wallace def. Arthur County, 25-20, 27-25, 25-23

Wauneta-Palisade def. South Platte, 25-11, 25-8, 25-19

Bellevue West Invitational=

Pool A=

Omaha Skutt def. Millard West, 2-0

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Skutt, 2-1

Pool B=

Elkhorn North def. Papillion-LaVista South, 28-26, 17-25, 25-17

Gretna def. Elkhorn North, 25-18, 25-17

Gretna def. Millard North, 24-26, 25-16, 25-13

Millard South def. Gretna, 25-23, 26-24

Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard North, 25-8, 25-11

Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard South, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15

Pool C=

Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn South, 25-22, 25-17

Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 20-25, 27-25, 25-15

Millard South def. Elkhorn South, 24-26, 26-24, 25-23

Pool D=

Lincoln East def. Bellevue West, 30-28, 25-22

Omaha Marian def. Bellevue West, 25-14, 25-9

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln East, 25-16, 25-15

Omaha Marian def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-22, 25-20

Western Christian, Iowa def. Bellevue West, 25-10, 25-21

Douglas Invitational=

Pool 2=

Cody, Wyo. def. Gering, 21-25, 26-24, 15-10

Gering def. Newcastle, Wyo., 25-11, 25-12

Gering def. Wright, Wyo., 25-12, 25-22

Pool 4=

Alliance def. Buffalo, Wyo., 25-23, 25-18

Alliance def. Wheatland, Wyo., 2-0

Big Horn, Wyo. def. Alliance, 25-19, 25-19

