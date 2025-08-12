Freeland tosses 7 1/3 strong innings to help Rockies beat Cardinals 3-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Freeland gave up five hits in a season-high 7 1/3 innings, Hunter Goodman hit a…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Freeland gave up five hits in a season-high 7 1/3 innings, Hunter Goodman hit a home run, and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Tuesday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Freeland (3-12) walked two and struck out two in his longest outing since a career-best 8 1/3-inning outing on July 9, 2017 against the Chicago White Sox.

Victor Vodnik pitched the final 1 2/3 innings to earn his third save and clinch the Rockies’ second shutout of the season after they blanked the Cardinals in Denver on July 23.

Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore (6-10) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk in four-plus innings after striking out the side in the first inning and retiring the first nine batters he faced.

Goodman hit his two-run homer in the fourth inning and Kyle Farmer singled up the middle off Matt Svanson with one out in the fifth inning to expand the Rockies’ lead to 3-0.

Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras left the game after the fifth inning with a right foot contusion after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning.

Tuesday night’s game started after a 41-minute rain delay.

Goodman hit his team-leading 23rd homer of the season 442 feet over the lower-deck seats in left and on to the concourse to give Colorado a 2-0 lead. It was the longest home run at Busch Stadium this season. Goodman has now homered in five of his last 12 games.

Freeland struck out Jordan Walker to end the seventh inning for his 900th career strikeout. He became the third pitcher to record 900 strikeouts with the Rockies, joining Jorge De La Rosa and Germán Márquez.

Rockies LHP Austin Gomber (0-6, 6.52 ERA) faces Cardinals rookie RHP Michael McGreevy (4-2, 4.40) on Wednesday

