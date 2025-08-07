Frankfurt signs Japan winger Ritsu Doan for its Champions League return

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt has signed Japanese winger Ritsu Doan to strengthen a squad depleted by the sale…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt has signed Japanese winger Ritsu Doan to strengthen a squad depleted by the sale of Hugo Ekitiké as it prepares to return to the Champions League.

Doan joins on a five-year contract from fellow German club Freiburg, where he was top scorer with 10 goals as the team placed fifth in the Bundesliga.

“I’m very happy and honored to be here,” Doan said in a translated video message to Frankfurt fans. “I can’t wait to play in front of the supporters.”

Frankfurt is heading back to the Champions League this season after a third-place Bundesliga finish but will have a new-look attack after striker Ekitiké was sold to Liverpool for a fee of 69 million pounds ($93.5 million).

The 27-year-old Doan will be expected to team up with another new signing for Ekitiké’s center-forward role, ex-Mainz striker Jonathan Burkardt.

Doan won the Dutch Cup with PSV Eindhoven in 2022 and has played 57 games for the Japanese national team. That includes all of its games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and a role in securing qualification for next year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Doan could make his Frankfurt debut Aug. 17 in a German Cup game against fifth-tier Engers. Frankfurt’s first Bundesliga game of the season is six days later at home to Werder Bremen.

