Four Home Run Games

American League Nick Kurtz, The Athletics, July 25, 2025, Athletics 15, Astros 3 Josh Hamilton, Texas, May 8, 2012, Texas…

American League

Nick Kurtz, The Athletics, July 25, 2025, Athletics 15, Astros 3

Josh Hamilton, Texas, May 8, 2012, Texas 10, Baltimore 3

Carlos Delgado, Toronto, Sept. 25, 2003, Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 8

Mike Cameron, Seattle, May 2, 2002, Seattle 15, Chicago 4

Rocky Colavito, Cleveland, June 10, 1959, Cleveland 11, Baltimore 8

Pat Seerey, Chicago, July 18, 1948, Chicago 12, Philadelphia A’s 11

Lou Gehrig, New York, June 3, 1932, New York 20, Philadelphia 13

National League

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia, Aug. 28, 2025, Philadelphia 19, Braves 4

Eugenio Suarez, Arizona, April 26, 2025, Atlanta 8, Arizona 7

J.D. Martinez, Arizona, Sept. 4, 2017, Arizona 13, Los Angeles 0

Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati, June 6, 2017, Cincinnati 13, St. Louis 1

Shawn Green, Los Angeles, May 23, 2002, L.A. Dodgers 16, Milwaukee 3

Mark Whiten, St. Louis, Sept. 7, 1993, St. Louis 15, Cincinnati 2

Bob Horner, Atlanta, July 6, 1986, Montreal 11, Atlanta 8

Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia, April 17, 1976, Philadelphia 18, Chicago 16, 10 innings

Willie Mays, San Francisco, April 30, 1961, San Francisco 14, Milwaukee 4

Joe Adcock, Milwaukee, July 31, 1954, Milwaukee 15, Brooklyn 7

Gil Hodges, Brooklyn, Aug. 31, 1950, Brooklyn 15, Boston 3

Chuck Klein, Philadelphia, July 10, 1936, Philadelphia 9, Pittsburgh 6, 10 innings

Ed Delahanty, Philadelphia, July 13, 1896, Chicago 9, Philadelphia 8

Bobby Lowe, Boston, May 30, 1894, Boston 12, Cincinnati 11

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.