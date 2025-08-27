Forward Folarin Balogun is added to the US roster for friendlies against South Korea and Japan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Folarin Balogun was added Wednesday to the U.S. roster for friendlies against South Korea on Sept.…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Folarin Balogun was added Wednesday to the U.S. roster for friendlies against South Korea on Sept. 6 at Harrison, New Jersey, and Japan three days later at Columbus, Ohio.

He replaced Vancouver’s Brian White, who strained a hamstring during Saturday’s Major League Soccer game against St. Louis.

A 24-year-old forward with Monaco, Balogun made his season debut Sunday in Monaco’s 1-0 loss to Lille in Ligue 1 after recovering from an ankle injury.

He has five goals in 17 international appearances, last playing for the U.S. in last year’s Copa America.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Roman Celentano (Cincinnati), Matt Freese (New York City), Jonathan Klinsmann (Cesena).

Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus), Noahkai Banks (Augsburg), Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Freeman (Orlando), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia), Tim Ream (Charlotte), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace).

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver), Luca de la Torre (San Diego), Diego Luna (Salt Lake), Jack McGlynn (Houston), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus).

Forwards: Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Damion Downs (Southampton), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich), Tim Weah (Marseille), Alex Zendejas (América).

