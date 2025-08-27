Formula 1: How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on TV and what to know

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Here’s a guide that tells you what you need to know about the Dutch Grand Prix.…

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Here’s a guide that tells you what you need to know about the Dutch Grand Prix. It’s the 15th round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., on ESPN.

Dutch Grand Prix schedule

Friday: First and second practice.

Saturday: Third practice and qualifying.

Sunday: Dutch Grand Prix, 72 laps of the 4.26-kilometer (2.65-mile) Circuit Zandvoort. It starts at 3 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET / 1300 GMT).

Dutch Grand Prix venue

F1’s summer beach trip sees it race near the sand dunes at Zandvoort on the Netherlands’ North Sea coast. It’s the home race for Max Verstappen, who has won there three times but was beaten by McLaren’s Lando Norris last year. Zandvoort was a regular on the F1 calendar from the 1950s through to the mid-1980s, but the 1985 edition was the last until a return in 2021 as Verstappen became one of F1’s biggest names. The Dutch race is dropping off the F1 calendar after next year.

Last time out

Norris held on for the win at the Hungarian Grand Prix by less than a second as teammate Oscar Piastri chased him down in the final laps. Norris had the edge thanks to a smart pit strategy but the downside was that he had to cling on with worn tires. George Russell was third for Mercedes. Piastri leads Norris by nine points in the season driver standings.

Catch up on F1

Key stats

5 — McLaren has finished 1-2 in four consecutive races. A fifth 1-2 finish would match the F1 record, shared by Ferrari and Mercedes.

18.5 — After his fourth place finish in Hungary, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has started on pole in 27 races but won only five of those, or 18.5%. He has won three races where he didn’t start on pole.

1.9 — McLaren set a new benchmark for fastest pit stop of the year with 1.9 seconds for Norris in Hungary.

What they’re saying

“When you have a feeling, you have a feeling. There’s a lot going on in the background that is not great.” — Lewis Hamilton hints at problems in a tough season with Ferrari.

“It’s the right combination, the right drivers at the right time, and we’re humbled by their belief in us and in this project.” — Cadillac F1 team CEO Dan Towriss on choosing Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez to race in 2026.

