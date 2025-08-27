Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler sentenced to 4 days in jail for DUI

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Former Broncos, Bears and Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler will spend four days in jail after pleading…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Former Broncos, Bears and Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler will spend four days in jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence, WSMV reported.

Cutler, 42, was arrested in October after he rear-ended another vehicle with his pickup truck. Police said Cutler smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his words. According to an arrest affidavit, Cutler offered the other driver $2,000 to not call the police and to let him drive away.

Cutler refused a field sobriety test and was taken to a hospital, where a blood sample was obtained after getting a search warrant. Police said they also found two firearms in the car, including a loaded pistol.

Cutler was also charged with failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision and violating implied consent. WSMV reported that a weapon possession charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal, and Cutler agreed to forfeit the pistol.

Cutler will pay a $350 fine and serve four days at the Williamson County Jail beginning on Sept. 29. He will then be on unsupervised probation for one year and must attend a DUI safety class, the station reported.

A first-round draft pick out of Vanderbilt, Cutler played 12 years in the NFL, throwing for 227 touchdowns and more than 35,000 yards. In his only playoff appearance, he led the Chicago Bears to the NFC championship game.

