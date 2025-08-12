Former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin makes his next move, this time to Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Allan Saint-Maximin’s wide-ranging career is taking him to Mexico. The former Newcastle winger signed a contract…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Allan Saint-Maximin’s wide-ranging career is taking him to Mexico.

The former Newcastle winger signed a contract with Club America, the top-tier Mexican team said Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Saint-Maximin arrives in the Liga MX after a one-year stint with Turkey’s Fenerbahce where he played on loan from Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli.

America, the winningest club in Mexico with 16 league titles, did not disclose further details about the contract. Local media reported a two-year deal worth around $10 million.

Saint-Maximin is the second French player to play for Club America. Jeremy Menez, who won the Apertura 2018 championship with the club, was the first.

The most successful French player in Mexican league history is Andre-Pierre Gignac, who has won five league titles with the UANL Tigres and scored 209 goals in all competitions since arriving in Mexico in 2015.

Saint-Maximin, a former France youth international, debuted with Saint-Etienne in his home country, moved to Monaco and Nice, and in 2019 to Newcastle in the Premier League, where he spent four seasons.

He scored 13 goals across 124 appearances for the Magpies, but struggled with injuries. ___

