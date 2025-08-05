Former Arsenal player Thomas Partey granted bail on charges of 5 counts of rape

LONDON (AP) — Former Arsenal soccer player Thomas Partey was granted conditional bail on Tuesday after appearing in court charged…

LONDON (AP) — Former Arsenal soccer player Thomas Partey was granted conditional bail on Tuesday after appearing in court charged with five counts of rape.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who has also been charged with one count of sexual assault, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London. The alleged offenses, between 2021-22, relate to three women.

The conditions of Partey’s bail include that he cannot contact any of the women and must notify police of any permanent changes of address or international travel.

Partey is a free agent after his contract at Arsenal expired at the end of June. He is reportedly set to join Spanish team Villarreal.

“I understand he’s no longer employed in this country and playing in Spain now,” chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said.

Partey arrived at court wearing a dark zip up sweater and carrying a suit jacket. In court, he stood with his arms behind his back in the dock.

His lawyer Jenny Wiltshire previously said he “denies all the charges against him” and that he welcomed “the opportunity to finally clear his name”.

Police said the investigation was opened in February 2022 when it first received a report of rape. Partey was charged July 4 — days after his Arsenal contract expired.

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey Sept. 2.

