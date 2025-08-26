Fiji and Samoa players get 3-match bans for Women’s Rugby World Cup red cards

LONDON (AP) — Fiji prop Bulou Vasuturaga and Samoa center Melina Grace Salale have received three-match bans for their red…

LONDON (AP) — Fiji prop Bulou Vasuturaga and Samoa center Melina Grace Salale have received three-match bans for their red cards at the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

They will miss the rest of the pool matches for their teams.

Both went on as second-half replacements, and both were sent off for dangerous high tackles late in their opening pool matches on Saturday.

Vasutaraga committed a shoulder-to-head tackle on Canada counterpart McKinley Hunt.

Fiji lost to Canada 65-7 in York and Vasuturaga will miss the remaining pool games against Scotland and Wales.

If Vasuturaga, at her second World Cup, completes World Rugby’s tackle school, she will be available if Fiji reaches the quarterfinals.

Salale made a head-on-head tackle on Australia’s Desiree Miller in Manchester as Samoa lost 73-0.

She had been on the field for only eight minutes in her World Cup debut and will likely not play again in the tournament.

Even if Salale undertakes tackle school, Samoa is not expected to win its last pool matches against England and the United States.

