Fever’s Lexie Hull steps up with 17 points in 92-70 win over Sky

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points and Lexie Hull scored 17 points and the Indiana Fever beat the…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points and Lexie Hull scored 17 points and the Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky 92-70 on Saturday.

Sophie Cunningham scored 10 of her 16 points before halftime and Aliyah Boston scored 15 points for Indiana (18-14).

Hull was inserted into the starting lineup after the Fever ruled Friday that Sydney Colson would miss the remainder of the season due to a torn left ACL while fellow guard Aari McDonald was also ruled out for the rest of the season with a broken bone in her right foot.

Indiana was again without guard Caitlin Clark who hasn’t played since July 15 when she aggravated a previous groin injury during a game against Connecticut. There is no timetable for Clark’s return to action.

For its part, the Sky didn’t have the services of Angel Reese due to a back injury. She’s missed five straight games and there is no set timetable for her return. She’s only played twice since the All-Star break.

The Fever built a 48-37 halftime lead shooting 17 for 33 (51.5%) and finished 33 for 70 (47.1%) overall. Hull shot 4 for 6 from 3-point range and Mitchell 4 for 8 from distance.

Rachel Banham scored 11 points and reserve Maddy Westbeld scored 10 for Chicago (8-23).

VALKYRIES 72, SPARKS 59

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 16 points, Cecilia Zandalasini scored 14 before halftime and Golden State moved a game ahead of Los Angeles in the Western Conference beating the Sparks.

Janelle Salaun scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Golden State (15-15). Zandalasini scored 14 points in the first half on 5-for-6 shooting including 4 for 5 from 3-point range and missed her only shot attempt after halftime.

Dearica Hamby scored 15 points for Los Angeles (14-16), and Julie Allemand and reserve Rae Burrell each scored 10.

Golden State built a 19-14 lead after one quarter, and the Valkyries took advantage of a nine-point quarter by Los Angeles for a 33-23 lead at halftime.

Los Angeles started the third with a 7-0 run with a pair of foul shots and a short shot by Kelsey Plum and a 3-pointer by Hamby. Golden State extended its lead to 41-32 before the Sparks rallied again to get within 43-40 but never got closer.

Golden State sealed the win outscoring the Sparks 12-5 over the first six minutes of the fourth.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.