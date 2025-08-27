Fever beat the Storm to move into 6th in WNBA standings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 27 points and nine rebounds, Odyssey Sims scored 22 points and the Indiana Fever…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 27 points and nine rebounds, Odyssey Sims scored 22 points and the Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm 95-75 on Tuesday night to finish a sweep of the three-game season series.

Indiana (20-18) moved past Seattle (20-19) and Golden State (19-18) for sixth in the WNBA standings, with six games remaining in the regular season. The top eight teams make the playoffs.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points and Lexie Hull had nine rebounds to help the Fever double up the Storm 42-21 on the boards.

Caitlin Clark (right groin) did not play for the 16th straight game. Clark has not played or practiced since getting injured July 15. She did, however, participate in Indiana’s pregame shootaround Sunday at Minnesota.

MERCURY 92, SPARKS 84

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 12 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists for her WNBA single-season record seventh triple-double, and Phoenix beat Los Angeles.

Thomas secured her 18th career triple-double with 2:50 left in the fourth quarter on a shot in the lane. She broke her own record of six triple-doubles in a season, set in 2023.

Thomas, who had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 16 assists in a win on Friday, also became the first player in WNBA history to post at least 10 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game.

Phoenix (23-14) moved past New York (23-15) for sole possession of fourth place in the WNBA standings.

