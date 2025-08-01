Fernando Alonso cleared to race in F1’s Hungarian GP after missing first practice with injury

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Aston Martin says Fernando Alonso has been “medically cleared” to drive ahead of Formula 1’s Hungarian…

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Aston Martin says Fernando Alonso has been “medically cleared” to drive ahead of Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix after he missed the first practice session because of a back injury.

Aston Martin said earlier Friday that the two-time F1 champion had been hampered by the injury since last week’s Belgian Grand Prix, but he returned later in the day to place fifth in second practice, one place behind teammate Lance Stroll.

“He chose to sit out the opening practice session to limit his time in the car as he manages a muscular injury in his back,” Aston Martin said in a post on X.

“Having undergone further treatment this morning and medically cleared by the FIA, Fernando will be back in the AMR25 alongside Lance.”

Alonso was replaced by reserve driver Felipe Drugovich, who was 16th fastest in the first practice session, just over .3 of a second slower than teammate Stroll.

Brazilian driver Drugovich is in his fourth season as Aston Martin reserve but has yet to race in F1. He was the 2022 champion in Formula 2.

Drugovich has come close to an F1 debut before. He did Aston Martin’s preseason testing in 2023 after Stroll sustained fractures in a bicycle accident, but the Canadian recovered in time for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Drugovich was also a potential candidate to stand in at the Canadian GP in June when Stroll needed follow-up surgery related to the treatment he had in 2023. Eventually, Stroll was cleared to race.

