FedEx Cup concludes at East Lake. European Ryder Cup qualifying ends in England

PGA Tour TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Atlanta. Course: East Lake GC. Yardage: 7,440. Par: 70. Prize money: $40 million. Winner’s share:…

PGA Tour

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Atlanta.

Course: East Lake GC. Yardage: 7,440. Par: 70.

Prize money: $40 million. Winner’s share: $10 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-7 p.m. (NBC): Sunday, noon to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the BMW Championship.

Notes: The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup qualified for the Tour Championship. Everyone in the field starts even and the winner is the FedEx Cup champion. … The bonus money is now official prize money, making this the richest purse in golf. … Scottie Scheffler has won at least five times in back-to-back seasons. The last player to do that was Tiger Woods in 2006 and 2007. … U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun is among seven players who qualified for the Tour Championship for the first time. … Rory McIlroy is the only three-time FedEx Cup champion. Scheffler is trying to become the first player to win it in consecutive years. … Xander Schauffele failed to qualify for the first time since winning at East Lake as a rookie in 2017. The longest active streak to reach East Lake is now eight in a row by McIlroy. … Twelve of the 30 players in the field have not won on the PGA Tour this year.

Next tournament: Procore Championship on Sept. 11-14.

European Tour

BETFRED BRITISH MASTERS

Site: Sutton Coldfield, England.

Course: The Belfry (Brabazon). Yardage: 7,336. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.5 million. Winner’s share: $583,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (NBC Sports app); Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7-11 a.m. (Golf Channel), 11 a.m. to noon (NBC Sports app).

Defending champion: Niklas Norgaard.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Marco Penge won the Danish Golf Championship.

Notes: This is the final tournament for Europeans to earn one of six automatics spots for the Ryder Cup. The Tour Championship, which has nine European players, does not count toward the standings. … Rasmus Hojgaard could move into the top six with a minimum finish of 29th, which would bump out Shane Lowry. … Marco Penge of England last week became the first two-time winner of regular European Tour events this year. He has moved to No. 2 in the Race to Dubai standings behind Rory McIlroy. … This starts the “Back Nine” portion of the European Tour schedule. Grant Forrest, who won in Scotland two weeks ago, captured the “Closing Swing.” … The field includes Matt Fitzpatrick, who did not advance last week in the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour. … The Brabazon course at The Belfry is best host for hosting the Ryder Cup four times, most recently in 2002.

Next week: Omega European Masters.

LPGA Tour

CPKC WOMEN’S OPEN

Site: Mississauga, Ontario.

Course: Mississauga Golf and CC. Yardage: 6,661. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2.75 million. Winner’s share: $412,500.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4-4:30 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 4:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-4 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Lauren Coughlin.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last week: Akie Iwai won The Standard Portland Classic.

Notes: Akie Iwai extended the LPGA’s streak of having a different winner every week, the longest such stretch in history. … Iwai’s twin sister, Chisato, won earlier this year. … Lydia Ko earned her first LPGA victory in this event in 2012 as a 15-year-old amateur. … Mississauga is hosting the tournament for the first time. The tournament returns to the Ontario province for the first time since 2022. … Haeran Ryu, U.S. Women’s Open champion Maja Stark and Olympic silver medalist Esther Henseleit played Mississauga in 2016 when it hosted the World Junior Girls Championship. … Jeeno Thitikul plays for the first time since she replaced Nelly Korda at No. 1 in the women’s world ranking. … Korda is in the field, seeking her first victory in 2025 after winning seven times. … U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Megha Ganne and Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Carla Bernat are playing on sponsor exemptions.

Next week: FM Championship.

LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF MICHIGAN

Site: Plymouth, Michigan.

Course: The Cardinal at Saint John’s. Yardage: 6,980. Par: 70.

Prize money: $50 million. Winning team’s share: $14 million.

Television: Friday, noon to 2 p.m. (Fox Sports app), 2-5 p.m. (FOX); Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon (FS2), noon to 3 p.m. (FOX); Sunday, 1-4:30 p.m. (FS1), 4:30-6 p.m. (FOX).

Defending champion: Ripper.

Points champion: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Sebastian Munoz won LIV Golf Indianapolis.

Notes: The final LIV Golf event is a team competition. It starts Wednesday with the Majestiks (No. 12) and the Iron Heads (No. 13) facing off to see who advances to the quarterfinals. … The quarterfinal and semifinal matches consists of two singles matches and a foursomes match. The team that gets two points advances. … Losers in the quarterfinals still play on Saturday to determine who finishes Nos. 7 through 12. … The final round reverts to stroke play with the scores of all four players counting for a team total. Semifinal losers will compete for positions fourth through sixth. … Jon Rahm won the individual title for the second straight year, even though he didn’t win a tournament. He lost in playoffs each of the last two events. … Six players face relegation for finishing out of the top 48 in points, which includes Henrik Stenson. The Swede is a captain for the Majestiks.

Next tournament: End of season.

PGA Tour Champions

THE ALLY CHALLENGE

Site: Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Course: Warwick Hills Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,085. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.2 million. Winner’s share: $330,000.

Television: Friday, 2:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 2:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Stewart Cink.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last week: Richard Green won the Rogers Charity Classic.

Notes: The PGA Tour Champions returns to Warwick Hills, which for years hosted a PGA Tour event when it was the Buick Open. … Lt. Col. Dan Rooney is playing on a sponsor exemption. Rooney founded the Folds of Honors that provides scholarships for children of veterans who were killed or disabled. … Richard Green last week at the Rogers Charity Classic became the 12th player to win on the PGA Tour Champions this year. … Miguel Angel Jimenez with his four victories still has a $880,256 lead in the Charles Schwab Cup race over Stewart Cink, who has won one time this year. … There are eight tournaments remaining on the schedule through the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. … Stephen Gallacher of Scotland, who played on the 2014 Ryder Cup team at Gleneagles, received the other sponsor exemption. … Vijay Singh is among seven players in the field who won the PGA Tour event at Warwick Hills.

Next tournament: Stifel Charity Classic on Sept. 5-7.

Korn Ferry Tour

Last week: Emilio Gonzalez won the Albertsons Boise Open.

Next tournament: Simmons Bank Championship on Sept. 11-14.

Points leader: Johnny Keefer.

Other tours

USGA: U.S. Women’s Senior Open, San Diego CC, Chula Vista, California. Television: Saturday, 4-7 p.m. (Peacock), 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Peacock), 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Leta Lindley. Online: https://championships.usga.org/usseniorwomensopen.html

Epson Tour: Dream First Bank Charity Classic, Buffalo Dunes GC, Garden City, Kansas. Defending champion: Kathleen Scavo. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: ISPS Handa Summer Golf Battle, Hokkaido Brooks CC, Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Ladies European Tour: Hills Open, Hills Golf & Sports Club, Gothenburg, Sweden. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: The Dutch Futures, The Dutch, Spijk, Netherlands. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

PGA Tour Americas: Manitoba Open, Breezy Bend CC, Winnipeg, Manitoba. Previous winner: Johnny Keefer. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Sunshine Tour: Sunbet Challenge, Wingate Park CC, Pretoria, South Africa. Previous winner: Thriston Lawrence. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Legends Tour: Grass & Co English Legends, Brocket Hall, Welwyn Garden City, England. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

Japan LPGA: CAT Ladies, Daihakone CC, Kanagawa, Japan. Defending champion: Haruka Kawasaki. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

BC Card-Hankyung Ladies Cup, Fortune Hill CC, Pocheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Hyunkyung Park. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

