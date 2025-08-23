FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 0 0 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Memphis 0 0 0 0 0 0 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulane 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 UAB 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 0

Thursday’s Games

Boise St. at South Florida, 5:30 p.m.

East Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at UAB, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Army, 6 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Appalachian St. at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern at Tulane, Noon

VMI at Navy, Noon

FAU at Maryland, Noon

Temple at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Memphis, 4:30 p.m.

UTSA at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Lamar at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Howard at Temple, 2 p.m.

UAB at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Florida, 4:15 p.m.

Florida A&M at FAU, 6 p.m.

Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Army at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Tulane at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 California 0 0 0 0 0 0 Clemson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.

Elon at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at Pittsburgh, Noon

Tennessee vs. Syracuse at Atlanta, Noon

Fordham at Boston College, 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 6 p.m.

LSU at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

East Texas A&M at SMU, 9 p.m.

California at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Notre Dame at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

TCU at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5

James Madison at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Virginia at NC State, Noon

Illinois at Duke, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Pittsburgh, Noon

East Texas A&M at Florida St., Noon

Baylor at SMU, Noon

Uconn at Syracuse, Noon

W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Troy at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at California, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa St. 1 0 24 21 1 0 24 21 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 BYU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas St. 0 1 21 24 0 1 21 24 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 TCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCF 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 24, Kansas St. 21

Fresno St. at Kansas, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Houston, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Nebraska at Kansas City, Mo., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wagner at Kansas, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Auburn at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Portland St. at BYU, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Hawaii at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Monday’s Games

TCU at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Baylor at SMU, Noon

Iowa at Iowa St., Noon

Kent St. at Texas Tech, Noon

Kansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Ohio, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Utah, 6 p.m.

Army at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

NC A&T at UCF, 7 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Weber St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Stanford at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Portland St., 4:30 p.m.

Mercer vs. UC Davis at Montgomery, Ala., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chadron St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Montana St. at Oregon, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at James Madison, 6 p.m.

E. Washington at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Portland St. at BYU, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at Washington St., 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Utah Tech, 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5

E. Washington at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Idaho St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Nevada, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Utah, 6 p.m.

Portland St. at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Washington at Montana, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Washington, 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0

Thursday’s Games

Dayton at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cumberland (TN) at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.

SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5

W. Illinois at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

E. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Tennessee St., 2:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

North Alabama at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

UT Martin at UTEP, 9 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0

Thursday’s Games

Ohio at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Nebraska at Kansas City, Mo., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Ohio St., Noon

Ball St. at Purdue, Noon

FAU at Maryland, Noon

Northwestern at Tulane, Noon

Old Dominion at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Nevada at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Montana St. at Oregon, 4 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Missouri St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Colorado St. at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5

N. Illinois at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Northwestern St. at Minnesota, Noon

Illinois at Duke, Noon

Kennesaw St. at Indiana, Noon

FIU at Penn St., Noon

Iowa at Iowa St., Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Boston College at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at UNLV, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Washington, 11 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0

Thursday’s Games

Delaware St. at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Towson at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Elon at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Campbell at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at Lehigh, Noon

William & Mary at Furman, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Maine at Liberty, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Bryant at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Albany (NY) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Delaware at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Bryant at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Maine at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth City St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Davidson at Elon, 6 p.m.

Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

NC A&T at UCF, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liberty 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

UNLV at Sam Houston St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Liberty, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at Utah St., 7:30 p.m.

Bryant at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

FIU at Penn St., Noon

Liberty at Jacksonville St., Noon

Kennesaw St. at Indiana, Noon

Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

UT Martin at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 7

Sam Houston St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Kent St., Noon

Stonehill at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Sacred Heart at Lehigh, Noon

St. Anselm at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Allen Yellow Jackets at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Ferrum Panthers at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Adrian Bulldogs at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0

Thursday’s Games

Lafayette at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Ohio at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Akron, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Kent St., Noon

Ball St. at Purdue, Noon

Toledo at Kentucky, 12:45 p.m.

Holy Cross at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5

N. Illinois at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Kent St. at Texas Tech, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Pittsburgh, Noon

Bowling Green at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Ohio, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Toledo, 7 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Akron at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. vs. NC Central at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Towson at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Delaware St. at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M vs. Howard at Miami Gardens, Fla., 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Wofford at SC State, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Albany (NY) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Howard at Temple, 2 p.m.

Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

NC Central at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

SC State at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

Thursday’s Games

McKendree at Indiana St., 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at The Citadel, Noon

Butler at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Murray St. at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

Thomas More at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

E. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Tennessee St., 2:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Missouri St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Portland St. at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Lamar, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Fresno St. at Kansas, 6:30 p.m.

Stanford at Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boise St. at South Florida, 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Akron, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UNLV at Sam Houston St., 9:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Nevada at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

UTEP at Utah St., 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Fresno St., 9:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5

E. Washington at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

San Jose St. at Texas, Noon

Utah St. at Texas A&M, 12:45 p.m.

Idaho St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Fresno St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Nevada, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

UCLA at UNLV, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Washington St., 10:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 7

Sam Houston St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0

Thursday’s Games

Mercyhurst at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wagner at Kansas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at Pittsburgh, Noon

Stonehill at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

CCSU at Uconn, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Lincoln (Pa.) at Duquesne, Noon

New Haven at Mercyhurst, Noon

Lafayette at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

American International at CCSU, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at Washington St., 10 p.m.

California at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Fresno St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Washington St., 10:15 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0

Thursday’s Games

Lafayette at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at Lehigh, Noon

Georgetown at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Sacred Heart at Lehigh, Noon

Wagner at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Marist, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0

Thursday’s Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7 p.m.

Dayton at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Upper Iowa at Drake, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Haven at Marist, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Butler at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Webber International at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Allen Yellow Jackets at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Thomas More at Dayton, Noon

Bucknell at Marist, 1 p.m.

Truman St. at Butler, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Furman, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Davidson at Elon, 6 p.m.

Warner University at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Adrian Bulldogs at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

S. Utah at San Diego, 9 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 0

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Auburn at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee vs. Syracuse at Atlanta, Noon

Texas at Ohio St., Noon

Mississippi St. at Southern Miss., Noon

Toledo at Kentucky, 12:45 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

Illinois St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Florida, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

LSU at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Mississippi, 7:45 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

San Jose St. at Texas, Noon

Utah St. at Texas A&M, 12:45 p.m.

Kansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

ETSU at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Florida, 4:15 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

SC State at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 0 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 0 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Mercer vs. UC Davis at Montgomery, Ala., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

West Georgia at Samford, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at The Citadel, Noon

VMI at Navy, Noon

William & Mary at Furman, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at Memphis, 4:30 p.m.

Murray St. at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.

Wofford at SC State, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Ferrum Panthers at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Furman, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3:30 p.m.

ETSU at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Wofford, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nicholls 1 0 20 6 1 0 20 6 East Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 Incarnate Word 0 1 6 20 0 1 6 20 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls 20, Incarnate Word 6

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana College at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at North Texas, 8 p.m.

East Texas A&M at SMU, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Northwestern St. at Minnesota, Noon

East Texas A&M at Florida St., Noon

Houston Christian at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

West Georgia at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Lamar, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Murray St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. vs. NC Central at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at UAB, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hampton at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M vs. Howard at Miami Gardens, Fla., 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

Southern U. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Langston at Shreveport, La., 8 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Grambling St. at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.

Florida A&M at FAU, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at California, 6 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

MVSU at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marshall 0 0 0 0 0 0 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas State 0 0 0 0 0 0 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 0

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte vs. Appalachian St. at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Southern Miss., Noon

Old Dominion at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Weber St. at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 6 p.m.

SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Troy, 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Mississippi, 7:45 p.m.

E. Michigan at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Fresno St., 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5

James Madison at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Troy at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Missouri St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.

NC Central at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Tulane at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 7:45 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Portland St., 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

West Georgia at Samford, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Army, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Louisville, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

UC Davis at Utah Tech, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Austin Peay at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

Houston Christian at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

MVSU at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

West Georgia at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at San Diego, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 Uconn 0 0 Umass 0 0

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Uconn, 2 p.m.

Temple at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Uconn at Syracuse, Noon

Bryant at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

