FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Boise St. at South Florida, 5:30 p.m.
East Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at UAB, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tarleton St. at Army, 6 p.m.
Charlotte vs. Appalachian St. at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Northwestern at Tulane, Noon
VMI at Navy, Noon
FAU at Maryland, Noon
Temple at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Memphis, 4:30 p.m.
UTSA at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Lamar at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Rice at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Howard at Temple, 2 p.m.
UAB at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at Florida, 4:15 p.m.
Florida A&M at FAU, 6 p.m.
Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Army at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Tulane at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Houston at Rice, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|23
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Hawaii 23, Stanford 20
Thursday’s Games
East Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.
Elon at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Duquesne at Pittsburgh, Noon
Tennessee vs. Syracuse at Atlanta, Noon
Fordham at Boston College, 2 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Alabama at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 6 p.m.
LSU at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
East Texas A&M at SMU, 9 p.m.
California at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Notre Dame at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
TCU at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 5
James Madison at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Virginia at NC State, Noon
Illinois at Duke, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Pittsburgh, Noon
East Texas A&M at Florida St., Noon
Baylor at SMU, Noon
Uconn at Syracuse, Noon
W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Troy at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at California, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Stanford at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|24
|21
|1
|0
|24
|21
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|7
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|0
|1
|21
|24
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Iowa St. 24, Kansas St. 21
Kansas 31, Fresno St. 7
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at UCF, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Houston, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Nebraska at Kansas City, Mo., 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wagner at Kansas, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Auburn at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Robert Morris at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
South Dakota at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Portland St. at BYU, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Hawaii at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Utah at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Monday’s Games
TCU at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Baylor at SMU, Noon
Iowa at Iowa St., Noon
Kent St. at Texas Tech, Noon
Kansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Ohio, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at Utah, 6 p.m.
Army at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
NC A&T at UCF, 7 p.m.
Houston at Rice, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Weber St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Stanford at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|38
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
UNLV 38, Idaho St. 31
Tarleton St. 42, Portland St. 0
Saturday’s Games
Chadron St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Montana St. at Oregon, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at James Madison, 6 p.m.
E. Washington at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Portland St. at BYU, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho at Washington St., 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Utah Tech, 10 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 5
E. Washington at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Idaho St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Idaho, 4 p.m.
Utah Tech at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Nevada, 5 p.m.
Cal Poly at Utah, 6 p.m.
Portland St. at North Dakota, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Washington at Montana, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Washington, 11 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Dayton at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cumberland (TN) at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.
SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 5
W. Illinois at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
E. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Tennessee St., 2:30 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
North Alabama at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
UT Martin at UTEP, 9 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Ohio at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Nebraska at Kansas City, Mo., 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Ohio St., Noon
Ball St. at Purdue, Noon
FAU at Maryland, Noon
Northwestern at Tulane, Noon
Old Dominion at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Nevada at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Montana St. at Oregon, 4 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Missouri St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Colorado St. at Washington, 11 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 5
N. Illinois at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Northwestern St. at Minnesota, Noon
Illinois at Duke, Noon
Kennesaw St. at Indiana, Noon
FIU at Penn St., Noon
Iowa at Iowa St., Noon
Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
Boston College at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
Akron at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at UNLV, 8 p.m.
UC Davis at Washington, 11 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Delaware St. at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Towson at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Elon at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Campbell at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Richmond at Lehigh, Noon
William & Mary at Furman, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Maine at Liberty, 4 p.m.
NC A&T at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Bryant at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Albany (NY) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Delaware at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Bryant at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Colgate at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Maine at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Davidson at Elon, 6 p.m.
Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
NC A&T at UCF, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|41
|24
|1
|0
|41
|24
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|1
|24
|41
|0
|1
|24
|41
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky 41, Sam Houston St. 24
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at UCF, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
UNLV at Sam Houston St., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Liberty, 4 p.m.
North Alabama at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
UTEP at Utah St., 7:30 p.m.
Bryant at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
FIU at Penn St., Noon
Liberty at Jacksonville St., Noon
Kennesaw St. at Indiana, Noon
Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
UT Martin at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 7
Sam Houston St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack at Kent St., Noon
Stonehill at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Sacred Heart at Lehigh, Noon
St. Anselm at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Allen Yellow Jackets at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Ferrum Panthers at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Adrian Bulldogs at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Lafayette at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.
Ohio at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Wyoming at Akron, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack at Kent St., Noon
Ball St. at Purdue, Noon
Toledo at Kentucky, 12:45 p.m.
Holy Cross at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 5
N. Illinois at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Kent St. at Texas Tech, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Pittsburgh, Noon
Bowling Green at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Ohio, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Toledo, 7 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Akron at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|14
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
NC Central 31, Southern U. 14
Thursday’s Games
Towson at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Delaware St. at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Florida A&M vs. Howard at Miami Gardens, Fla., 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Wofford at SC State, 6 p.m.
Morgan St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Albany (NY) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Howard at Temple, 2 p.m.
Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
NC Central at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
SC State at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
McKendree at Indiana St., 6 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at The Citadel, Noon
Butler at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
South Dakota at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
Murray St. at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Thomas More at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
E. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Tennessee St., 2:30 p.m.
N. Iowa at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Missouri St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Portland St. at North Dakota, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Lamar, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|20
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|31
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|31
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
UNLV 38, Idaho St. 31
Kansas 31, Fresno St. 7
Hawaii 23, Stanford 20
Thursday’s Games
Boise St. at South Florida, 5:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Akron, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
UNLV at Sam Houston St., 9:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bucknell at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Nevada at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
UTEP at Utah St., 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Fresno St., 9:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Washington, 11 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 5
E. Washington at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
San Jose St. at Texas, Noon
Utah St. at Texas A&M, 12:45 p.m.
Idaho St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Fresno St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
N. Iowa at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Nevada, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
UCLA at UNLV, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Washington St., 10:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 7
Sam Houston St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Mercyhurst at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wagner at Kansas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Duquesne at Pittsburgh, Noon
Stonehill at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
CCSU at Uconn, 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Florida, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Lincoln (Pa.) at Duquesne, Noon
New Haven at Mercyhurst, Noon
Lafayette at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
American International at CCSU, 6 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho at Washington St., 10 p.m.
California at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Fresno St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Washington St., 10:15 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Lafayette at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Richmond at Lehigh, Noon
Georgetown at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Sacred Heart at Lehigh, Noon
Wagner at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Marist, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7 p.m.
Dayton at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Upper Iowa at Drake, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New Haven at Marist, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Butler at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Webber International at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Allen Yellow Jackets at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Thomas More at Dayton, Noon
Bucknell at Marist, 1 p.m.
Truman St. at Butler, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Furman, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Idaho, 4 p.m.
Davidson at Elon, 6 p.m.
Warner University at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Adrian Bulldogs at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
S. Utah at San Diego, 9 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Auburn at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee vs. Syracuse at Atlanta, Noon
Texas at Ohio St., Noon
Mississippi St. at Southern Miss., Noon
Toledo at Kentucky, 12:45 p.m.
Marshall at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
Illinois St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Florida, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
LSU at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Mississippi, 7:45 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
San Jose St. at Texas, Noon
Utah St. at Texas A&M, 12:45 p.m.
Kansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
ETSU at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at Florida, 4:15 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Arkansas, 5 p.m.
SC State at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
West Georgia at Samford, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at The Citadel, Noon
VMI at Navy, Noon
William & Mary at Furman, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at Memphis, 4:30 p.m.
Murray St. at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.
Wofford at SC State, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
Ferrum Panthers at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at Furman, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
The Citadel at Samford, 3:30 p.m.
ETSU at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at Wofford, 6 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|20
|6
|1
|0
|20
|6
|East Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|6
|20
|0
|1
|6
|20
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Nicholls 20, Incarnate Word 6
Thursday’s Games
Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Houston, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Nicholls at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana College at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
E. Washington at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at North Texas, 8 p.m.
East Texas A&M at SMU, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Northwestern St. at Minnesota, Noon
East Texas A&M at Florida St., Noon
Houston Christian at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
West Georgia at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Lamar, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Murray St., 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|31
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
NC Central 31, Southern U. 14
Thursday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at UAB, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hampton at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M vs. Howard at Miami Gardens, Fla., 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
Southern U. at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Langston at Shreveport, La., 8 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Grambling St. at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.
Florida A&M at FAU, 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at California, 6 p.m.
Alabama St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
MVSU at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Charlotte vs. Appalachian St. at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi St. at Southern Miss., Noon
Old Dominion at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Marshall at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Weber St. at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 6 p.m.
SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Troy, 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Mississippi, 7:45 p.m.
E. Michigan at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Rice at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Fresno St., 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 5
James Madison at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Troy at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Missouri St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.
NC Central at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Tulane at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 7:45 p.m.
McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|0
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Tarleton St. 42, Portland St. 0
Thursday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
West Georgia at Samford, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tarleton St. at Army, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky at Louisville, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
UC Davis at Utah Tech, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Austin Peay at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.
Houston Christian at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
MVSU at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
West Georgia at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
S. Utah at San Diego, 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|Uconn
|0
|0
|Umass
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
CCSU at Uconn, 2 p.m.
Temple at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Notre Dame at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Uconn at Syracuse, Noon
Bryant at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
