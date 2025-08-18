F1 series leader Oscar Piastri gets his own grandstand at the Australian Grand Prix

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Formula 1 championship leader Oscar Piastri will be able to zoom past his own grandstand in…

The Australian GP announced late Monday that the Piastri Grandstand would be located on the main straight, opposite pit lane.

The 24-year-old Piastri, born and raised in Melbourne, leads the F1 championship this year with with 14 of the 24 races completed. He placed second to his McLaren teammate Lando Norris at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Aug. 3.

Piastri will join a number of other Australian drivers who have a grandstand named for them, including Jack Brabham, Alan Jones, Daniel Ricciardo and Mark Webber.

“It feels very surreal, and I never thought this would happen but the support is incredible and I can’t wait to see it all come together next March,” Piastri said. “Seeing all the fans in my own grandstand directly opposite the McLaren garage is going to be an amazing experience and I’m really looking forward to feeling the energy and the atmosphere.”

Piastri leads the F1 standings with 284 points with 12 podium finishes so far this season. He is followed by Norris with 275 points, also from 12 podiums. Defending champion Max Verstappen is third on 187 points for Red Bull, George Russell in his Mercedes is fourth on 172 and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc rounds out the top five with 151 points.

The Australian GP will be held March 8, 2026.

