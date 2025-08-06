ESPN announces partnership with WWE that includes streaming WrestleMania

ESPN announced a partnership with WWE, including the streaming rights to WrestleMania, on the heels of an agreement with the…

In a deal announced Wednesday, ESPN becomes the U.S. domestic home for WWE Premium Live Events. WrestleMania will be part of ESPN’s direct-to-consumer streaming service starting in 2026.

The deal comes a day after the NFL and ESPN entered into a nonbinding agreement. Under the terms, ESPN, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, will acquire NFL Network, NFL Fantasy and the rights to distribute the RedZone channel to cable and satellite operators and the league will get a 10% equity stake in ESPN.

In addition to WestleMania, WWE’s Premium Live Events include Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and Money in the Bank.

“WWE’s agreement with ESPN is a pivotal moment for our millions of fans across the United States: the leader in sports entertainment partnering with the biggest brand in sports media,” Nick Khan, president of WWE, said in a statement. “Bringing WWE’s flagship events to ESPN’s platform is tremendously exciting. We know the sky is the limit.”

Added Jimmy Pitaro, the chairman of ESPN: “This agreement, which features the most-significant WWE events of the year, bolsters our unprecedented content portfolio and helps drive our streaming future.”

ESPN is expected to launch its direct-to-consumer service before the end of September. The service would give consumers access to all ESPN programs and networks for $29.99 per month.

