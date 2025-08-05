Eovaldi allows 1 hit, Tellez single helps Rangers spoil Judge’s return in 2-0 win over Yankees

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched eight sharp innings, Rowdy Tellez blooped a two-run single on a 10-pitch at-bat…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched eight sharp innings, Rowdy Tellez blooped a two-run single on a 10-pitch at-bat in the eighth, and the Texas Rangers spoiled Aaron Judge’s return with a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts as the designated hitter after being activated from the 10-day injured list. The All-Star slugger has a tendon strain in his right elbow, and the Yankees plan to start a throwing program Wednesday to see how soon Judge can return to the outfield.

The Yankees have lost five in a row, one shy of their season worst, and 19 of their past 24 road games.

Anthony Volpe was the only baserunner against Eovaldi, reaching on a hustling double in the third when his soft liner landed behind shortstop Corey Seager in shallow left field.

Eovaldi (10-3) has allowed just two runs total in his past six starts. It was his seventh start since returning from right elbow inflammation.

Tellez fouled off four two-strike pitches from Devin Williams with the bases loaded and one out before dumping a ball in front of center fielder Trent Grisham.

Key moment

Giancarlo Stanton is temporarily displaced as the DH with Judge unable to play the outfield. He came on as a pinch hitter as the potential tying run in the ninth, but he grounded into a double play started by a diving stop from Seager.

Key stat

Williams has allowed a run in four consecutive appearances for the first time in his seven-year career. The right-hander has allowed 26 earned runs this season, matching his combined total from 2022-24.

Up next

Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón (11-7, 3.34 ERA) is set to face RHP Jack Leiter (7-6, 4.10 ERA) on Wednesday in the series finale.

