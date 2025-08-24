England U21 forward Jonathan Rowe joins Bologna after Marseille locker room brawl

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — England Under-21 forward Jonathan Rowe completed a move to Bologna on Sunday, just over a week…

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — England Under-21 forward Jonathan Rowe completed a move to Bologna on Sunday, just over a week after a locker room bust-up with a teammate forced his departure from Marseille.

Rowe had joined Marseille on a permanent basis this summer following a season-long loan deal from Norwich.

However, the 22-year-old was put on the transfer list along with France midfielder Adrien Rabiot after they got into a brawl following a season-opening loss at Rennes in the French league on Aug. 15.

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi said it was like a pub fight and that Rabiot and Rowe had to be separated by team bodyguards in a chaotic scene at Rennes.

Bologna confirmed the move without giving any details but Italian media reports said that Bologna paid a fee of 19.5 million euros ($23 million), with Rowe signing a four-year contract with the Serie A team.

Rowe had three goals and four assists in 31 matches as Marseille finished runner-up in Ligue 1 last season. He scored the winning goal in extra time against Germany in the U21 European Championship final.

