England thrashes US in front of record crowd in Women’s Rugby World Cup opener

SUNDERLAND, England (AP) — Red-hot trophy favorite England launched its home bid for the Women’s Rugby World Cup crown by thrashing the United States 69-7 in front of a record-sized crowd on Friday.

England overcame early nerves and scored 11 tries to one for a 28th straight victory.

The effort by the world’s best team was appreciated by a record women’s rugby test attendance of 42,723, eclipsing by 144 tickets the previous high set at the 2022 World Cup final, where England suffered its only loss in the last six years.

The tournament-opening result on Friday was expected.

England lost its very first international against the U.S. in the first World Cup final in 1991 but hasn’t lost to the Eagles since. This was a 21st win on the bounce.

