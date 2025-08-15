England making Jacob Bethell its youngest ever men’s cricket captain at 21

LONDON (AP) — Jacob Bethell will break a record which has stood for 136 years when the 21-year-old allrounder becomes…

LONDON (AP) — Jacob Bethell will break a record which has stood for 136 years when the 21-year-old allrounder becomes England’s youngest ever men’s cricket captain next month.

Bethell will lead England against Ireland in three Twenty20s in Dublin.

The previous youngest England captain was Monty Bowden, who was 23 in 1889 when he took charge for a test in South Africa after regular skipper Aubrey Smith fell ill with fever.

Some senior players will be missing in Ireland including usual white-ball captain Harry Brook, who will be in charge of one-day international and T20 games against visiting South Africa earlier in September.

“Jacob Bethell has impressed with his leadership qualities ever since he has been with the England squads, and the series against Ireland will provide him with the opportunity to further develop those skills on the international stage,” England men’s selector Luke Wright said in a statement on Friday.

The captaincy is part of a rapid rise for Bethell, who made his debuts for England in all three formats only last year.

The series in Ireland begins on Sept. 17.

