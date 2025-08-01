England bowler Chris Woakes to miss rest of England-India test with shoulder injury

LONDON (AP) — England seamer Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the rest of the fifth and final test…

LONDON (AP) — England seamer Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the rest of the fifth and final test against India after injuring his shoulder.

Woakes slipped and fell awkwardly while fielding on the first day of the test Thursday at the Oval and left the field in pain with his arm tucked into his sweater for support, like a sling.

His injury leaves England short of a fast bowler and a very useful lower-order batter.

“At this stage, the injury has ruled him out of any further participation in the test,” a team statement said Friday. “A further assessment will be conducted at the conclusion of the series.”

Woakes was by far England’s most experienced fast bowler alongside Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue. He had played in all five tests of the series against India, which England leads 2-1.

