Elche’s late goal salvages draw with Real Betis on return to La Liga

ELCHE, Spain (AP) — Elche needed a late goal at home against Real Betis to salvage a 1-1 draw in…

ELCHE, Spain (AP) — Elche needed a late goal at home against Real Betis to salvage a 1-1 draw in its return to La Liga on Monday after a two-year absence.

Germán Valera scored the 81st-minute equalizer from inside the area for the host after Aitor Ruibal put Betis ahead in a breakaway in the 21st.

Elche, based in south-eastern Spain, spent three consecutive seasons in the first division — from 2020-21 to 2022-23 — before being relegated in 2023.

Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis was looking for a good start after finishing sixth last season and securing a place in the Europa League.

Barcelona began the defense of its league title with a comfortable 3-0 win at nine-man Mallorca on Saturday, while Atletico Madrid squandered a late lead in a 2-1 loss at Espanyol on Sunday. Real Madrid hosts Osasuna on Tuesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.